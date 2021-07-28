SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports 2 new cases, vaccination rate climbs to 65.4 per cent

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 2:50 pm
COVID-19: N.B. reports 2 new cases, vaccination rate climbs to 65.4 per cent - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

More than 65 per cent of eligible residents in New Brunswick have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says 65.4 per cent of those aged 12 and up are fully immunized as of Wednesday — up from 64.7 per cent yesterday. Meanwhile, 81.7 per cent have received at least one dose.

READ MORE: COVID-19: 1 new case in N.B., vaccination rate bumped to 64.7 per cent

Public Health is also reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the Moncton region: one linked to travel and the other under investigation.

There has been one new recovery, leaving the province with eight active reported cases.

Click to play video: 'Vaccination rates slowly climbs as NB gets ready to remove COVID-19 restrictions' Vaccination rates slowly climbs as NB gets ready to remove COVID-19 restrictions
Vaccination rates slowly climbs as NB gets ready to remove COVID-19 restrictions

There have been 46 deaths so far, and currently, there are no hospitalizations.

Since Tuesday, 597 tests were conducted for a total of 379,119.

-With files from the Canadian Press

