COVID-19: N.B. reports 2 new cases, vaccination rate climbs to 65.4 per cent

More than 65 per cent of eligible residents in New Brunswick have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says 65.4 per cent of those aged 12 and up are fully immunized as of Wednesday — up from 64.7 per cent yesterday. Meanwhile, 81.7 per cent have received at least one dose.

Public Health is also reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the Moncton region: one linked to travel and the other under investigation.

There has been one new recovery, leaving the province with eight active reported cases.

There have been 46 deaths so far, and currently, there are no hospitalizations.

Since Tuesday, 597 tests were conducted for a total of 379,119.

-With files from the Canadian Press