COVID-19: Quebec records 133 new cases, highest total in more than a month

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since June 13, and no additional virus-related deaths.

Hospitalizations stand at 61, a decrease of five from Tuesday. Of those, 19 patients are in the intensive care — a decrease of two from the day before.

READ MORE: Quebecers can get a 3rd COVID vaccine ‘at their own risk’ to travel to a country that requires it

As for vaccinations, 72,398 more doses were administered for a total of 10.8 million shots doled out in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

Health Minister Christian Dubé released a statement Wednesday morning saying that it’s every Quebecer’s responsibility to hurry up and get their second dose as cases are on the rise, adding that the Delta variant is present in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

On enregistre une ⬆️ des infections. Le variant Delta est déjà présent ici. Il appartient à chaque Québécois d’aller chercher rapidement sa 2e dose pour ⬇️ l’impact de la propagation du virus sur le réseau de la santé. On a assez de vaccins pour tout le monde. Profitons-en! https://t.co/HkaABtLNnn — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) July 28, 2021

The province’s public health institute says that among Quebecers aged 12 and older, 83.7 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 64.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated — meaning they have had either two doses or one dose after recovering from COVID-19.

Quebec’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 11,240.

Over 377,030 people have contracted the virus in the province and 364,930 of them have recovered.

On June 13, the province recorded 151 new cases.

Advertisement