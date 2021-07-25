SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebecers can get a 3rd COVID vaccine ‘at their own risk’ to travel to a country that requires it

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 6:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Travel based on type of COVID-19 vaccine received raises concerns' Travel based on type of COVID-19 vaccine received raises concerns
WATCH: Canada will soon open its border to those who are fully vaccinated, but only if they received one approved by Health Canada. That is raising questions of who can travel in the future and the inequities involved. Julia Wong reports.

Quebec travellers can get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine if they are travelling to a destination that requires it, the provincial government says.

The health department announced Saturday that third doses of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are available but people who wish to get an additional shot can do so at their own risk.

“This measure is exceptional and the person should be properly counselled to be informed of the potential risks associated with this additional dose, compared to the benefits of the planned trip,” the statement from the health department reads.

READ MORE: Quebecers vaccinated against COVID-19 can register in Loto-Québec draws

Some countries that are currently mulling the recommendation and possible requirement of a third vaccine dose include France, Britain and Finland.

The statement adds that the two vaccine doses that the provincial government currently recommends provides “adequate protection.”

There is, however, no international consensus on how many vaccine doses are necessary to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

People that wish to get a third dose can get it at any vaccination centre via walk-in or they can make an appointment on the Clic Santé website.

As of Thursday, 83 per cent of Quebecers over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 59.8 per cent were fully vaccinated with two doses, according to Quebec’s public health institute.

Click to play video: 'Delta variant now accounts for over 80% of new US COVID-19 cases: CDC director' Delta variant now accounts for over 80% of new US COVID-19 cases: CDC director
