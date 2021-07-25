Quebecers can get a 3rd COVID vaccine ‘at their own risk’ to travel to a country that requires it

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec travellers can get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine if they are travelling to a destination that requires it, the provincial government says.

The health department announced Saturday that third doses of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are available but people who wish to get an additional shot can do so at their own risk.

“This measure is exceptional and the person should be properly counselled to be informed of the potential risks associated with this additional dose, compared to the benefits of the planned trip,” the statement from the health department reads.

Some countries that are currently mulling the recommendation and possible requirement of a third vaccine dose include France, Britain and Finland.

The statement adds that the two vaccine doses that the provincial government currently recommends provides “adequate protection.”

There is, however, no international consensus on how many vaccine doses are necessary to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

People that wish to get a third dose can get it at any vaccination centre via walk-in or they can make an appointment on the Clic Santé website.

As of Thursday, 83 per cent of Quebecers over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 59.8 per cent were fully vaccinated with two doses, according to Quebec’s public health institute.