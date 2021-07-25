SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebecers vaccinated against COVID-19 can register in Loto-Québec draws

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2021 12:42 pm
WATCH – Jul 16, 2021: Quebec government giving residents a million reasons to get vaccinated – Jul 16, 2021

Quebec is starting its own vaccination lottery in an attempt to get 75 per cent of its eligible population fully immunized against COVID-19 by the end of August.

Any Quebecer who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register starting today in Loto-Québec draws, which will take place each Friday in August.

Eligible people can win up to a $150,000 prize or a $10,000 scholarship by registering online.

READ MORE: Quebec launches $2 million COVID-19 vaccine lottery to drive up numbers

A $1-million grand prize will also be drawn on Sep. 3, along with 16 $20,000 scholarships among Quebecers who are fully vaccinated by Aug. 31.

The site, however, indicates that it was under maintenance today as people tried to register.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s public health institute says, as of Thursday, 83 per cent of Quebecers over the age of 12 had received at least one dose and 59.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

COVID-19: Quebec launches $2 million vaccine incentive lottery – Jul 16, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
