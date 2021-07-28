Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
July 28 2021 9:56am
03:37

CDC reinstates face mask recommendations amid U.S. surge in Delta variant cases

Global News’ Washington Bureau Chief Jackson Proskow breaks down new CDC face mask recommendations as U.S. vaccination levels fall and the Delta variant fuels a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

Video Home