Man killed after stabbing incident in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man died following a stabbing in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Gerrard and River streets at around 2:29 a.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

Police told Global News there was an altercation between two men.

One man was found with stab wounds and without vital signs, police said.

Read more: Woman stabbed multiple times at manufacturing plant in north Etobicoke

The man was taken to hospital with critical injuries. He died a short time later in hospital, investigators said.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.