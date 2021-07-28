Man killed after stabbing incident in Toronto: police

Toronto police say a man died following a stabbing in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood early Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to Gerrard and River streets at around 2:29 a.m. for reports of a person with a knife.
Police told Global News there was an altercation between two men.
One man was found with stab wounds and without vital signs, police said.
The man was taken to hospital with critical injuries. He died a short time later in hospital, investigators said.
One person was taken into custody, police said.
The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.
