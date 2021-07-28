Menu

Crime

Man killed after stabbing incident in Toronto: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 7:24 am
Police on scene at Gerrard and River streets in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police on scene at Gerrard and River streets in Toronto. Doug Gamey / Global News

Toronto police say a man died following a stabbing in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Gerrard and River streets at around 2:29 a.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

Police told Global News there was an altercation between two men.

One man was found with stab wounds and without vital signs, police said.

Read more: Woman stabbed multiple times at manufacturing plant in north Etobicoke

The man was taken to hospital with critical injuries. He died a short time later in hospital, investigators said.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

