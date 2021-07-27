Calgary police identify victim in Highland Park suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives identified Calgarian Mayiel Deng Kiir, 20, as the victim of the suspicious death in Highland Park over the weekend, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

On July 24 at 4:30 a.m., Kiir was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre emergency department but later died of injuries “sustained in a confrontation with an unknown individual,” police said.

The fight happened about an hour earlier at a Highland Park home in the 100 block of 42 Avenue N.E.

“Our investigators have been working tirelessly since Saturday to identify a potential suspect,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisolm. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our investigators have been working tirelessly since Saturday to identify a potential suspect," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisolm.

“We are still in the process of examining all evidence, including CCTV that has been collected, and encourage anyone with information to contact police.”

If you have information about Kiir’s death, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.