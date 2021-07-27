Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police identify victim in Highland Park suspicious death

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 5:28 pm
Calgary police tape. View image in full screen
Calgary police tape. File/Global News

Homicide detectives identified Calgarian Mayiel Deng Kiir, 20, as the victim of the suspicious death in Highland Park over the weekend, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Read more: Calgary police investigate suspicious death after man dropped off at hospital, later dies

On July 24 at 4:30 a.m., Kiir was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre emergency department but later died of injuries “sustained in a confrontation with an unknown individual,” police said.

Trending Stories

The fight happened about an hour earlier at a Highland Park home in the 100 block of 42 Avenue N.E.

“Our investigators have been working tirelessly since Saturday to identify a potential suspect,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisolm.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our investigators have been working tirelessly since Saturday to identify a potential suspect," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisolm.

“We are still in the process of examining all evidence, including CCTV that has been collected, and encourage anyone with information to contact police.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you have information about Kiir’s death, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Homicide tagCalgary Death tagCalgary Suspicious Death tagCalgary man dead tagHighland Park suspicious death tagHighland Park suspicious death Calgary tagMayiel Deng Kiir tagMayiel Deng Kiir death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers