Calgary police investigate suspicious death after man dropped off at hospital, later dies

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed hospital and later died.

Police say the man in his early 20s was brought to the hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

They believe he had been injured in an altercation at a Highland Park home in the 100 block of 42 Avenue N.E. about an hour before he was dropped off.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

