Crime

Calgary police investigate suspicious death after man dropped off at hospital, later dies

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 12:13 pm
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death they think occurred in Highland Park July 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death they think occurred in Highland Park July 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed hospital and later died.

Police say the man in his early 20s was brought to the hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

They believe he had been injured in an altercation at a Highland Park home in the 100 block of 42 Avenue N.E. about an hour before he was dropped off.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

An investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

