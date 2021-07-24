Man sought after woman repeatedly punched in the face and robbed in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they allege robbed and repeatedly punched a woman in the face.

Police say they got a call on Sunday, July 4 at about 6:30 p.m. for an alleged domestic assault in western Toronto (near Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue).

Police say a man pushed a woman to the ground, punched her multiple times while she lay there, then choked her until she was unconscious.

When the woman regained consciousness, police say the man then punched her several more times in the face, damaged her property and stole money from her before fleeing.

Du Van Duong, 34, is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome resistance, mischief under $5,000, forcible confinement, uttering death threats and theft under $5,000.

He is described as 5’10“, with a medium build, bald, has brown eyes and police say he may be in the Oshawa, Ont., area.

