Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man sought after woman repeatedly punched in the face and robbed in Toronto, police say

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2021 12:41 pm
Du Van Duong, 34, is wanted by Toronto police. View image in full screen
Du Van Duong, 34, is wanted by Toronto police. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they allege robbed and repeatedly punched a woman in the face.

Police say they got a call on Sunday, July 4 at about 6:30 p.m. for an alleged domestic assault in western Toronto (near Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue).

Police say a man pushed a woman to the ground, punched her multiple times while she lay there, then choked her until she was unconscious.

Read more: 5 charged after victim allegedly ‘forcibly confined for multiple days,’ Peel police say

When the woman regained consciousness, police say the man then punched her several more times in the face, damaged her property and stole money from her before fleeing.

Du Van Duong, 34, is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome resistance, mischief under $5,000, forcible confinement, uttering death threats and theft under $5,000.

He is described as 5’10“, with a medium build, bald, has brown eyes and police say he may be in the Oshawa, Ont., area.

Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30: July 23, 2021' Global News at 5:30: July 23, 2021
Global News at 5:30: July 23, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
