Crime

5 charged after victim allegedly ‘forcibly confined for multiple days,’ Peel police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 24, 2021 11:55 am
Police said the man allegedly escaped Thursday evening. View image in full screen
Police said the man allegedly escaped Thursday evening. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say five people have been charged after after a person escaped from a Brampton home after allegedly being “forcibly confined for multiple days.”

Police said in a news release that on Thursday around 8:30 p.m., a male victim contacted police after he escaped from a home in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway.

“Multiple officers attended the area and located the residence that the victim was being held in, and attempted to arrest the suspects,” the release said.

Read more: Suspects wanted after shots fired outside east-end Toronto school daycare, 2 bullets hit bedroom

“The suspects in this incident refused to exit the residence and barricaded themselves inside of the home.”

A number of police units responded and just before 1 a.m., five people inside were arrested.

Police said officers later executed a search warrant inside the home and located two guns.

Trending Stories

Four men and one woman were arrested and each face several charges.

