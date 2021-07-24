5 charged after victim allegedly ‘forcibly confined for multiple days,’ Peel police say

Peel Regional Police say five people have been charged after after a person escaped from a Brampton home after allegedly being “forcibly confined for multiple days.”
Police said in a news release that on Thursday around 8:30 p.m., a male victim contacted police after he escaped from a home in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway.
“Multiple officers attended the area and located the residence that the victim was being held in, and attempted to arrest the suspects,” the release said.
“The suspects in this incident refused to exit the residence and barricaded themselves inside of the home.”
A number of police units responded and just before 1 a.m., five people inside were arrested.
Police said officers later executed a search warrant inside the home and located two guns.
Four men and one woman were arrested and each face several charges.
