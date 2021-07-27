Menu

Environment

Longueuil running out of options to control population of white-tailed deer in local park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2021 3:41 pm
White-tailed deer in Michel-Chartrand Park in Longueuil - November 18, 2020. View image in full screen
White-tailed deer in Michel-Chartrand Park in Longueuil - November 18, 2020. Brayden Jagger Haines, Global News

An animal-rescue group says the white-tailed deer population in a park on Montreal’s south shore has more than doubled — months after the local government refused to euthanize about 15 of the animals.

The Longueuil, Que., city administration backtracked on its plan to cull half the deer living in Michel-Chartrand park after the idea sparked outrage last November and led to the local mayor being threatened.

Read more: Fate up in the air for Longueuil deer after relocation plan is nixed

Longueuil planned to relocate the animals to a sanctuary but the plan fell through in February after a veterinary ethics committee with Université de Montréal deemed the strategy unsafe.

Sauvetage Animal Rescue director Eric Dussault said today there are now about 70 deer in the park, a number he says is several times what the urban green space can support.

Click to play video: 'The wild deer in Michel-Chartrand Park get a reprieve.' The wild deer in Michel-Chartrand Park get a reprieve.

Ethics committee chair Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt said Tuesday he doesn’t want to encourage euthanizing the animals but other options seem unrealistic.

Representatives for Longueuil weren’t immediately available for comment.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
