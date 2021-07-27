Longueuil running out of options to control population of white-tailed deer in local park

Send this page to someone via email

An animal-rescue group says the white-tailed deer population in a park on Montreal’s south shore has more than doubled — months after the local government refused to euthanize about 15 of the animals.

The Longueuil, Que., city administration backtracked on its plan to cull half the deer living in Michel-Chartrand park after the idea sparked outrage last November and led to the local mayor being threatened.

Longueuil planned to relocate the animals to a sanctuary but the plan fell through in February after a veterinary ethics committee with Université de Montréal deemed the strategy unsafe.

Sauvetage Animal Rescue director Eric Dussault said today there are now about 70 deer in the park, a number he says is several times what the urban green space can support.

Ethics committee chair Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt said Tuesday he doesn’t want to encourage euthanizing the animals but other options seem unrealistic.

Representatives for Longueuil weren’t immediately available for comment.