Global News Morning Montreal
November 18 2020 9:56am
01:17

Officials ignore calls to spare deer in South Shore park

Despite protests, the city of Longueuil plans to move ahead with its plans to cull deer. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

