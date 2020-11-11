Global News Morning Montreal November 11 2020 9:19am 01:14 Controlling the South Shore’s wild deer population Efforts to control Longueuil’s wild deer population are underway. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story. Longueuil to cull half of the deer population at local park <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7456044/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7456044/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?