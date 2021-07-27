Menu

Crime

Body found in burned vehicle in Langley, B.C. is man connected to gang conflict: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 2:40 pm
Christopher Roy has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Langley B.C. last week.
Christopher Roy has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Langley B.C. last week. IHIT

The body found inside a burned vehicle in Langley, B.C. last week has now been identified.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Tuesday the victim is 36-year-old Christopher Roy, from Vancouver.

“IHIT investigators are able to confirm that Christopher Roy was known to police, had a criminal record, and was connected to the current Lower Mainland gang conflict. This is believed to be a targeted incident,” IHIT said in a release.

Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of 197th Street and 82nd Ave. around 7 p.m. on July 21.

Mounties say once the flames were extinguished a body was discovered inside of a burned red Ford f-150 pickup truck with body-kit modifications.

Read more: Homicide investigators called to Langley after body found inside a burned pickup

IHIT said its investigators are releasing Roy’s name and details to further the investigation. The distinct red Ford F-150 is also still of interest.

“There are associates of Mr. Roy who knew of his activities prior to his death,” Sgt. David Lee of IHIT said in a release. “We ask for those people to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

