Body found in burned vehicle in Langley, B.C. is man connected to gang conflict: police

The body found inside a burned vehicle in Langley, B.C. last week has now been identified.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Tuesday the victim is 36-year-old Christopher Roy, from Vancouver.
“IHIT investigators are able to confirm that Christopher Roy was known to police, had a criminal record, and was connected to the current Lower Mainland gang conflict. This is believed to be a targeted incident,” IHIT said in a release.
Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of 197th Street and 82nd Ave. around 7 p.m. on July 21.
Mounties say once the flames were extinguished a body was discovered inside of a burned red Ford f-150 pickup truck with body-kit modifications.
IHIT said its investigators are releasing Roy’s name and details to further the investigation. The distinct red Ford F-150 is also still of interest.
“There are associates of Mr. Roy who knew of his activities prior to his death,” Sgt. David Lee of IHIT said in a release. “We ask for those people to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
