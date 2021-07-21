Homicide investigators called to Langley after body found inside a burned pickup

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Homicide investigators have been called to Langley after a body was found inside a burned pickup truck.

Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of 197th Street and 82nd Ave. around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Mounties say once the flames were extinguished a body was discovered inside of a burned red Ford f-150 pickup truck.

Investigators are trying to figure out if this is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating. The area around the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call RCMP.