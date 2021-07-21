Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators called to Langley after body found inside a burned pickup

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 12:19 pm
Police say an area around 197th Street and 82nd Ave. in Langley will be cordoned off as officers investigate. View image in full screen
Police say an area around 197th Street and 82nd Ave. in Langley will be cordoned off as officers investigate. Global News

Homicide investigators have been called to Langley after a body was found inside a burned pickup truck.

Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of 197th Street and 82nd Ave. around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Mounties say once the flames were extinguished a body was discovered inside of a burned red Ford f-150 pickup truck.

Read more: Man killed inside Strathcona hotel marks Vancouver’s 11th homicide of 2021: police

Investigators are trying to figure out if this is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating. The area around the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time, RCMP said.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call RCMP.

Crime Langley IHIT Langley body found Langley body found in truck

