16 injured, three critically, after bus and two vehicles collide in Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people were rushed to hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning when two vehicles and a small bus collided in the 3000-block of Maclure Street in Abbotsford.

BC Emergency Health Services said six ground ambulances and an air ambulance were immediately dispatched to the scene.

In total, 16 patients were treated.

One of the three critically injured was airlifted to the hospital, BCEHS confirmed.

0:48 Teen in critical condition after car crashes into concrete barrier in Abbotsford Teen in critical condition after car crashes into concrete barrier in Abbotsford – Apr 26, 2021

Two others were taken by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics treated 11 others at the scene who did not need hospitalization.

Abbotsford police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.