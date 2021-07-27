Menu

Traffic

16 injured, three critically, after bus and two vehicles collide in Abbotsford

By Amy Judd & Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 1:58 pm
An Abbotsford police car can be seen in this file photo.
An Abbotsford police car can be seen in this file photo. Abbotsford police

Three people were rushed to hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning when two vehicles and a small bus collided in the 3000-block of Maclure Street in Abbotsford.

BC Emergency Health Services said six ground ambulances and an air ambulance were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Read more: B.C. homicide investigators deployed to Abbotsford after body discovered in parking lot

In total, 16 patients were treated.

One of the three critically injured was airlifted to the hospital, BCEHS confirmed.

Two others were taken by ground ambulance in serious but stable condition.

Paramedics treated 11 others at the scene who did not need hospitalization.

Abbotsford police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.

