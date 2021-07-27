SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec adds 73 new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations top 10.7 million

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 11:18 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec allowing 3rd of COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes' Quebec allowing 3rd of COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes
WATCH: Quebec allowing 3rd of COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes

Quebec recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no additional virus-related deaths.

Hospitalizations stand at 66, a decrease of one from Monday. Of those, 21 patients are in the intensive care — an increase of one from the day before.

As for vaccinations, 75,899 more doses were administered for a total of 10.7 million shots doled out in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Quebecers can get a 3rd COVID vaccine ‘at their own risk’ to travel to a country that requires it

Trending Stories

This comes as the Quebec government announced earlier this week that third doses are available to travellers who may need an additional shot in order to qualify as fully vaccinated in certain countries.

Quebec’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 11,240. Over 376,900 people have contracted the virus in the province and 64,858 of them have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Quebec allowing 3rd of COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes' Quebec allowing 3rd of COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec tagMontreal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers