Quebec adds 73 new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations top 10.7 million

Quebec recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no additional virus-related deaths.

Hospitalizations stand at 66, a decrease of one from Monday. Of those, 21 patients are in the intensive care — an increase of one from the day before.

As for vaccinations, 75,899 more doses were administered for a total of 10.7 million shots doled out in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

This comes as the Quebec government announced earlier this week that third doses are available to travellers who may need an additional shot in order to qualify as fully vaccinated in certain countries.

Quebec’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 11,240. Over 376,900 people have contracted the virus in the province and 64,858 of them have recovered.

