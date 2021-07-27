Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 27 2021 9:51am
03:32

Should Canada implement a nation proof-of-immunization policy?

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, shares his thoughts on whether a national proof-of-vaccination system would help struggling businesses.

