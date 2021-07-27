COVID-19: Indoor pools, Active Sportsplex in city of Kitchener reopen

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener has announced that some recreational facilities have reopened as part of Ontario’s move into Step 3 of its Roadmap to Reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says Breithaupt Centre, Forest Heights and Lyle Hallman pools are offering lane swimming, aquafitness, family swims, some group lessons and private lessons, and leadership courses.

Residents wishing to use the pools must pre-register in advance of their visits.

The pool at Cameron Heights High School will remain closed as the school itself is also closed.

Outdoor pools are also still open with increased capacity for aqua fitness and lane swims.

Kitchener says the Active Sportsplex has also reopened for walking track use and group ice rentals while the indoor gym at Breithaupt will open Aug. 3 for leisure programming.

Story continues below advertisement

Community centres remain open for camps and emergency services as well as youth and seniors programming.

In addition, play has resumed at outdoor fields and diamonds while courts continue to be open.