New aquatic centre to open at Kitchener’s RBJ Schlegel Park in 2025

A new aquatic centre will open at RBJ Schlegel Park in 2025, according to an announcement from the City of Kitchener.

It will feature an eight-lane, 25-metre long pool with a removable floor and ramp access, bleacher seating, community use multi-purpose rooms, public washrooms and food and beverage services.

The price tag for the as-of-yet-unnamed facility is said to be $24 million, with $9.7 million coming from the feds and $8.1 million from the province. The city will pick up the rest of the tab.

“Southwest Kitchener is the fastest growing area in our region, and is expected to double in population by 2041,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said Wednesday.

“Today’s funding announcement will support the residents and visitors of this growing community with additional recreational facilities for many years to come.”

RBJ Schlegel Park just opened last year featuring soccer and cricket fields as well as playgrounds for the kids.

This year, the city expects to complete work on a historic farmhouse on the site that will house changeroom and washroom facilities as well as new outdoor court spaces.