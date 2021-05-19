Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New aquatic centre to open at Kitchener’s RBJ Schlegel Park in 2025

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 10:10 am
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. View image in full screen
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A new aquatic centre will open at RBJ Schlegel Park in 2025, according to an announcement from the City of Kitchener.

It will feature an eight-lane, 25-metre long pool with a removable floor and ramp access, bleacher seating, community use multi-purpose rooms, public washrooms and food and beverage services.

Read more: COVID-19: Kitchener councillor clarifies ‘Canadian guinea pigs’ comment

The price tag for the as-of-yet-unnamed facility is said to be $24 million, with $9.7 million coming from the feds and $8.1 million from the province. The city will pick up the rest of the tab.

Trending Stories

“Southwest Kitchener is the fastest growing area in our region, and is expected to double in population by 2041,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today’s funding announcement will support the residents and visitors of this growing community with additional recreational facilities for many years to come.”

Read more: Council approves bylaw allowing for tiny, backyard homes in Kitchener

RBJ Schlegel Park just opened last year featuring soccer and cricket fields as well as playgrounds for the kids.

This year, the city expects to complete work on a historic farmhouse on the site that will house changeroom and washroom facilities as well as new outdoor court spaces.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagKitchener council tagRBJ Schlegel Park tagKitchener new aquatic complex tagKitchener new swimming pool tagKitchener swimming pool tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers