Kitchener councillor calls those awaiting 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Canadian guinea pigs’

A Kitchener city councillor faced immediate blowback from fellow council members on Monday night after referring to those awaiting a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as “Canadian guinea pigs.”

The comment came after Mayor Berry Vrbanovic provided council with an update on how Waterloo Region’s efforts to battle COVID-19 were going.

“You’ve reported on a lot of things to do with the vaccinations. I’m just wondering where the report is, where things stand as far as the second dose for Canadians, the Canadian guinea pigs?” Ward 3 Coun. John Gazzola asked.

Vrbanovic immediately chastised Gazzola, responding with: “That’s not an appropriate term to use by a person in a position such as ours when we are trying to ensure that the public continues to have faith in the in the health-care systems and the provincial science that’s guiding the work that they’re doing.”

A short time later, Ward 1 Coun. Scott Davey said he also took issue with Gazzola’s comment.

“I can’t let the ‘guinea pig’ comment slide, perhaps like to clarify or retract that specific comment because comments like that worry me,” Davey said.

“Because Coun. Gazzola, you’re a person of power and people trust you, and if one person doesn’t get the vaccine because you threw out a term like guinea pig, that’s on you.

He then reiterated his ask of Gazzola to clarify or retract his statement but his fellow council member took a pass.

“I said something. Once something’s been said, it’s not really possible to take it back,” Gazzola responded.

“I said it and that is that will stand.”

Global News has reached out to Gazzola for clarification of his comments.