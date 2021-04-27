Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kitchener council brings back slow streets, food truck programs

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 11:02 am
The front entrance of Kitchener City Hall. View image in full screen
The front entrance of Kitchener City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Kitchener council voted to bring back a couple of programs that were tested last summer as the area made its first adjustments at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says it will bring back Slow Streets this summer as well as once again allowing food trucks a wider swathe of places they can park.

Read more: Kitchener’s Centre in the Square getting upgrades to make venue more accessible

The slow streets program sees some roadways closed to through traffic, which the city says will provide safer cycling conditions as well as increase sidewalk space to allow pedestrians to maintain better social distancing.

The streets are only open to residents as well as emergency, maintenance and delivery vehicles.

Trending Stories

The roads that will be affected include Cameron Street (King to East), Samuel Street (Stirling to Frederick); Montcalm Drive (Lorraine to Ottawa), Brybeck Crescent (Westmount to Karn), Greenfield Avenue (Fifth to Traynor), Duke Street West (Victoria to Waterloo), Duke Street East (Pandora to Cedar) and a portion of Waterloo Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says staff will be collect traffic, pedestrian and cyclist data to help measure the effectiveness of the initiative on reducing vehicle speeds and volumes.

It did not say whether it would monitor neighbouring streets for the effects it would have there.

Read more: Council approves bylaw allowing for tiny, backyard homes in Kitchener

The city says food trucks will be allowed to operate in more locations, including Victoria Park, this summer.

It says staff will choose the location in the coming weeks.

In addition, it says the plan to allow food trucks in more areas last summer was well received and will continue this summer.

It says that the program is under review by staff to determine if the changes should be made permanent.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener newsKitchenerKitchener-WaterlooKitchener councilSlow StreetsKitchener food trucksKitchener slow streets

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers