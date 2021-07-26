Artists come together to help the planet in Kelowna art exhibiton

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., photographer inspired by nature has found a unique way to help raise funds for his muse.

Steve Austin challenged five artists, four from the Okanagan and one from Alberta, to recreate four of his photographs to create a unique art installation.

“This program is called The Bigger Picture and The Bigger Picture is kind of a play on words to open up people’s ideas about nature,” said Austin.

The Bigger Picture is helping raise funds for the Nature Conservancy of Canada and the David Suzuki Foundation to inspire visitors to donate to the cause.

“We need to really focus on conserving and preparing ourselves for the future, for our generation and beyond,” said Austin.

The artists included in the exhibit are Bobby VandenHoorn, Joelene Mackie, Alex Fong, Cynthia Gunsinger and Keith Thompson.

“I really think that working collaboratively as a group,” said Mackie.

“Not only can we push each other as artists but we can maybe have a bigger voice about things that matter to us like nature.”

Mackie put a surrealism spin on Austin’s photos.

“I’ve been an oil painter for the last 15 years and I’ve always been inspired by the world around me,” said Mackie.

“The last couple of years I’ve had a little robot character that has shown up in my work and he has sort of made my work band into a more surrealistic place and he’s almost been my muse.”

The Bigger Picture will be on display at the Steve Austin Fine Art Gallery on Ellis Street starting July 29.