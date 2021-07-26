Manitoba reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting its lowest list of daily new COVID-19 cases since before the third wave brought hundreds of cases a day and pushed the province’s health care system to the brink.

Health officials reported 11 new cases and no deaths linked to the virus Monday. It’s the lowest daily cases since 11 infections were reported Sept. 14, according to data collected by Global News.

The 11 new cases reported Sept. 14 brought the province’s total reported infections to 1,500. Monday’s 11 new cases bring Manitoba’s total caseload reported since March 2020 to 57,456.

Manitoba reported 92 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths connected to the virus Saturday and Sunday.

The province is no longer sending out news releases about COVID-19 over the weekends, so further information about the weekend’s cases and deaths were released Monday.

Health officials say the death reported Saturday involves a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg Health region and was linked to Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom.

Sunday’s death is a man in his 50s from the Southern Health region connected to an unspecified variant of concern.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll sits at 1,172

Five of Monday’s new infections come from the Southern Health region, three were found in the Winnipeg Health region, two were reported in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, one was found in the Northern Health region, and none were reported in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Health officials said 1,240 tests for COVID-19 were completed Sunday.

There are currently 528 active cases in Manitoba, and the five-day test positivity rate is three per cent provincially and 1.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

According to a release from the province, 110 people were in hospital as a result of the virus as of Monday morning, up from 103 reported Sunday.

Of those in hospital with COVID-19, health officials say 26 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, a new outbreak has been declared at Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach.

A previously declared outbreak at Deer Lodge Centre’s L4W unit in Winnipeg has ended, the province said.

According to a provincial site tracking vaccinations, 78.7 per cent of the eligible Manitobans 12 and over have received one shot and 66.5 per cent have received two as of Monday.

