Health

Manitoba adds 30 COVID-19 cases Sunday; death toll rises by one

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 2:24 pm
Manitoba added 30 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, continuing a downward trend seen in recent days, however the death roll climbed by one. View image in full screen
Manitoba added 30 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, continuing a downward trend seen in recent days, however the death roll climbed by one. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

Manitoba added 30 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, continuing a downward trend seen in recent days, however the death roll climbed by one according to the province’s online dashboard.

17 of the new cases are in the Interlake-Eastern region, six are in Winnipeg, five are in Southern Health-Santé Sud, two are in Prairie Mountain Health, and the Northern region reported none.

There have now been 1,172 deaths from the virus, while the number of active cases climbed slightly to 555, compared to 551 Saturday.

COVID-19: Manitoba reports 62 new infections, death toll rises by one

The five-day test-positivity rate is sitting at 3.2 per cent, almost unchanged from a day earlier.

103 individuals are in hospitals across Manitoba, including 31 with active COVID-19 infections.

The dashboard shows 26 people are receiving intensive care; six of whom are listed as having active cases of the virus.

Additionally, 1,465 laboratory tests were completed Saturday, for a total of 865,786 since February, 2020.

