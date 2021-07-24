COVID-19: Manitoba reports 62 new infections, death toll rises by one

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba added 62 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, while the death toll increased by one, according to the province’s online dashboard.

The online reporting tool is showing 1,171 overall deaths.

Of the new cases, 24 are in the Interlake-Eastern region and 21 are in Winnipeg, while the Southern Health-Santé Sud and northern region both recorded seven and three are in Prairie Mountain Health.

Manitoba currently has 551 active cases of the virus.

The provincial test-positivity rate is up slightly to 3.3 per cent, compared to an even 3.0 per cent a day earlier.

The number of individuals in hospitals across Manitoba totals 103 — three fewer than Friday — with 28 said to be active COVID-19 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those in hospital, 25 people are receiving intensive care, and six are listed as having active virus cases.

The dashboard says 1,413 laboratory tests for the virus were completed on Friday, bringing the total since February 2020, to 864,248.

1:54 Manitoba businesses struggle handling out-of-province COVID-19 vaccine proof Manitoba businesses struggle handling out-of-province COVID-19 vaccine proof