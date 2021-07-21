Manitoba health officials give update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force will give an update on efforts to vaccinate against COVID-19 Wednesday.

Task force lead Dr. Joss Reimer and operations, logistics and planning lead Johanu Botha have scheduled a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

At last word Tuesday, 77.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans 12 and up have received one shot of vaccine and 62.6 per cent have received two doses.

Manitoba reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths linked to the virus Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 also fell to its lowest level since late October 2020 Tuesday, with 108 hospitalizations reported, including 29 in intensive care units.

