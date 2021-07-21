SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Manitoba health officials give update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 11:57 am
Dr. Joss Reimer, medical officer of health and medical lead for the Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Task Force. View image in full screen
Dr. Joss Reimer, medical officer of health and medical lead for the Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Task Force. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Members of Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force will give an update on efforts to vaccinate against COVID-19 Wednesday.

Task force lead Dr. Joss Reimer and operations, logistics and planning lead Johanu Botha have scheduled a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Read more: ‘The next few months will be critical’: Manitoba pushes to reach those leery of COVID-19 vaccine

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Click to play video: 'Vaccination questions linger for Manitoba employers' Vaccination questions linger for Manitoba employers
Vaccination questions linger for Manitoba employers – Jul 9, 2021

At last word Tuesday, 77.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans 12 and up have received one shot of vaccine and 62.6 per cent have received two doses.

Read more: COVID-19 testing coming to Winnipeg airport, 36 new cases provincewide

Manitoba reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths linked to the virus Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 also fell to its lowest level since late October 2020 Tuesday, with 108 hospitalizations reported, including 29 in intensive care units.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

