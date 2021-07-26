1 new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick as province prepares to lift restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

The province of New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new case is travel related and involves a person in their 60s in the Fredericton region. There are now six active cases in New Brunswick.

The province said that 64.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81.5 per cent have received their first.

“Your risk of contracting COVID-19, and of being severely ill as a result, is much higher if you have not been vaccinated, or if you have only received one dose,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in the release.

”Act today to receive your first or your second dose.”

Move to green

The province is expected to move to the green level of its pandemic recovery plan on Friday.

As of July 30 at 11:59 p.m., officials said there will be no more limits on gatherings or the number of people allowed in theatres, restaurants and stores, and masks will not be required in public.

However, the province said some facilities and businesses may choose to maintain their own policies on protective health measures.

1:42 New Brunswickers giving mixed reactions over removal of restrictions New Brunswickers giving mixed reactions over removal of restrictions