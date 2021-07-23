SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick to provide update on vaccinations, path to green

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 11:18 am
COVID-19: New Brunswick to provide update on vaccinations, path to green
The Canadian Press file

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health for the province, are set to provide an update about COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT, and will be live-streamed on this page.

As of Thursday, officials said about 61.7 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and 81 per cent have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

READ MORE: COVID-19: N.B. reporting 1 new case, ‘thousands’ of vaccination appointments available

New Brunswick also reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday. The number of new cases for Friday has yet to be released.

Trending Stories

All New Brunswickers are eligible for their second dose 28 days after their first shot.

Russell said access to COVID-19 vaccines in the province has never been easier.

COVID-19 shot could be mandatory for Horizon Health Network staff
COVID-19 shot could be mandatory for Horizon Health Network staff

-With files from the Canadian Press

