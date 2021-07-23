COVID-19: New Brunswick to provide update on vaccinations, path to green

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health for the province, are set to provide an update about COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.

As of Thursday, officials said about 61.7 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and 81 per cent have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

New Brunswick also reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday. The number of new cases for Friday has yet to be released.

All New Brunswickers are eligible for their second dose 28 days after their first shot.

Russell said access to COVID-19 vaccines in the province has never been easier.

