COVID-19: N.B. reporting 1 new case, ‘thousands’ of vaccination appointments available

New Brunswick is continuing to encourage its residents to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying that thousands of Pfizer and Moderna appointments are now available across the province.

Currently, 61.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 81 per cent have received at least one dose. The province has set a target of fully vaccinating 75 per cent of those eligible — in other words, aged 12 and older — before reaching the final phase of their Path to Green reopening plan.

“Access to vaccines has never been easier in our province than it is right now,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a news release.

“If you haven’t had your first or second dose yet, go to a mobile or walk-in clinic or make an appointment as soon as possible.”

The province says clinics are taking place every day this week, and appointments are available in every region.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday. The case is in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) involving a person in their 60s. The province notes the case is related to travel.

There are eight active cases in the province and no one is hospitalized.

