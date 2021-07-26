Quebec reports just under 300 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 1 new death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec is reporting 298 COVID-19 cases since Friday as the daily tallies continue to be around the 100 mark.

The province added 75 cases on Monday, and the other 223 cases were recorded on Saturday and Sunday.

One more COVID-19 related death was added to the toll this weekend, which now stands at 11,240 since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Quebecers can get a 3rd COVID vaccine ‘at their own risk’ to travel to a country that requires it

Health officials say hospitalizations stand at 67 on Monday, which has been stable since the province’s last update on Friday, with 20 people in intensive care — a drop of one from Friday.

As for vaccinations, 55,188 more doses were administered and added to the total of over 10.6 million shots doled out in Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week Quebec’s public health institute said over 83 per cent of people over 12 have received at least one dose and 59.8 are considered fully vaccinated.

So far 376,828 people in the province have contracted the virus and 364,774 of them have recovered.

Advertisement