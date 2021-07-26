Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports just under 300 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 1 new death

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'Looking at the impact of COVID-19, racism on young Black adults in Quebec' Looking at the impact of COVID-19, racism on young Black adults in Quebec
Studies measuring the wellbeing of black youth in Quebec have been released and there is one that examines how young Black anglophones have been affected over the last year. Not only dealing with the pandemic, but the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the George Floyd killing. Researchers say these reports help to fill a glaring gap in data collection on key issues facing racialized groups. Global's Phil Carpenter reports.

Quebec is reporting 298 COVID-19 cases since Friday as the daily tallies continue to be around the 100 mark.

The province added 75 cases on Monday, and the other 223 cases were recorded on Saturday and Sunday.

One more COVID-19 related death was added to the toll this weekend, which now stands at 11,240 since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Quebecers can get a 3rd COVID vaccine ‘at their own risk’ to travel to a country that requires it

Health officials say hospitalizations stand at 67 on Monday, which has been stable since the province’s last update on Friday, with 20 people in intensive care — a drop of one from Friday.

As for vaccinations, 55,188 more doses were administered and added to the total of over 10.6 million shots doled out in Quebec.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Last week Quebec’s public health institute said over 83 per cent of people over 12 have received at least one dose and 59.8 are considered fully vaccinated.

So far 376,828 people in the province have contracted the virus and 364,774 of them have recovered.

Click to play video: 'Looking at the impact of COVID-19, racism on young Black adults in Quebec' Looking at the impact of COVID-19, racism on young Black adults in Quebec
Click to play video: 'U.S. COVID-19 cases surge as vaccination rates hit lowest in months' U.S. COVID-19 cases surge as vaccination rates hit lowest in months
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcovid-19 quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers