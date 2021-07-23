Menu

News
July 23 2021 7:23pm
02:33

Privacy concerns raised as letters mailed encouraging the jab

Some unvaccinated Okanagan residents claim the provincial government violated their medical privacy by disclosing their COVID-19 immunization status on the outside of an envelope mailed to them.

