Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 22 2021 9:32pm
02:09

Where is the slight increase in COVID-19 cases coming from?

It’s not a surge, but B.C.’s COVID-19 cases are increasing. Keith Baldrey explains why, and where most of the cases are.

