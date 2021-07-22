COVID-19: B.C. reports no deaths but 89 new cases, highest daily total in over a month

British Columbia reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily total in more than a month.
It pushed the seven-day average for new cases up to 63, the highest it has been since June 27, after a week of upward growth.
In a written statement, health officials reported 781 active cases in B.C., the most since July 1.
Of the new cases, 30 were in the Fraser Health region, 18 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 37 were in the Interior Health region, one was in the Northern Health region and three were in the Island Health region.
There were no deaths reported Thursday.
Nearly 3.72 million British Columbians — 80.2 per cent of those eligible and 72.2 per cent of B.C.’s whole population — have had at least one dose of vaccine.
Of them, 2.63 million people — 56.9 per cent of those eligible and 51.2 per cent of B.C.’s population — have been fully immunized.
There were 53 people in hospital, 15 of whom were in critical or intensive care.
Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 148,730 cases and 1,763 deaths.
