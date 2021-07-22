SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports no deaths but 89 new cases, highest daily total in over a month

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 5:55 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: B.C. reports 89 new cases of virus, highest daily total in more than a month' COVID-19: B.C. reports 89 new cases of virus, highest daily total in more than a month
B.C. health officials have released a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Thursday, July 22. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey explains details of why there is a greater proportion of cases in the interior.

British Columbia reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily total in more than a month.

It pushed the seven-day average for new cases up to 63, the highest it has been since June 27, after a week of upward growth.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19: Active, average cases rise again as B.C. reports 78 new infections

In a written statement, health officials reported 781 active cases in B.C., the most since July 1.

Of the new cases, 30 were in the Fraser Health region, 18 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 37 were in the Interior Health region, one was in the Northern Health region and three were in the Island Health region.

Click to play video: 'New B.C. mask guidance amid the circulation of the Delta variant' New B.C. mask guidance amid the circulation of the Delta variant
New B.C. mask guidance amid the circulation of the Delta variant – Jun 29, 2021

There were no deaths reported Thursday.

Nearly 3.72 million British Columbians — 80.2 per cent of those eligible and 72.2 per cent of B.C.’s whole population — have had at least one dose of vaccine.

Of them, 2.63 million people — 56.9 per cent of those eligible and 51.2 per cent of B.C.’s population — have been fully immunized.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. pet store appeals for understanding after anti-mask encounters

Click to play video: 'U.S. extends border closure' U.S. extends border closure
U.S. extends border closure

There were 53 people in hospital, 15 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 148,730 cases and 1,763 deaths.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers