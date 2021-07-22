COVID-19: B.C. reports no deaths but 89 new cases, highest daily total in over a month

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily total in more than a month.

It pushed the seven-day average for new cases up to 63, the highest it has been since June 27, after a week of upward growth.

Story continues below advertisement

In a written statement, health officials reported 781 active cases in B.C., the most since July 1.

Of the new cases, 30 were in the Fraser Health region, 18 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 37 were in the Interior Health region, one was in the Northern Health region and three were in the Island Health region.

3:07 New B.C. mask guidance amid the circulation of the Delta variant New B.C. mask guidance amid the circulation of the Delta variant – Jun 29, 2021

There were no deaths reported Thursday.

Nearly 3.72 million British Columbians — 80.2 per cent of those eligible and 72.2 per cent of B.C.’s whole population — have had at least one dose of vaccine.

Of them, 2.63 million people — 56.9 per cent of those eligible and 51.2 per cent of B.C.’s population — have been fully immunized.

Story continues below advertisement

3:50 U.S. extends border closure U.S. extends border closure

There were 53 people in hospital, 15 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 148,730 cases and 1,763 deaths.