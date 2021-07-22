Menu

Canada
July 22 2021 5:47pm
02:07

Looking at the impact of COVID-19, racism on young Black adults in Quebec

Studies measuring the wellbeing of black youth in Quebec have been released and there is one that examines how young black Anglophones have been affected over the last year. Not only dealing with the pandemic, but the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the George Floyd killing. Researchers say these reports help to fill a glaring gap in data collection on key issues facing racialized groups. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

