Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Former CannTrust execs to make 1st court appearance after fraud charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2021 8:43 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Three former executives of CannTrust Holdings Inc. are expected to appear in an Ontario court today as they face charges related to an unlicensed growing scandal.

The cannabis company’s former chief executive Peter Aceto, former vice-chairman Mark Litwin, and former chairman Eric Paul each face charges of fraud, making false or misleading statements and authorizing, permitting or acquiescing in the commission of an offence.

Litwin and Paul are also facing insider trading charges and Litwin and Aceto are charged with making a false prospectus and false preliminary prospectus.

Read more: CannTrust says Health Canada has suspended its licence

The Ontario Securities Commission and Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced the charges in June, roughly three years after CannTrust was found to be growing thousands of kilograms of cannabis in unlicensed rooms.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The OSC and RCMP allege the accused did not disclose to investors that about 50 per cent of the growing space at CannTrust’s Pelham, Ont. facility was not licensed by Health Canada and that they allegedly used corporate disclosures to assert that they were compliant with regulatory approvals.

Someone convicted of an Ontario Securities Act violation can be sentenced to up to five years in jail, issued a fine of up to $5 million, or both.

Click to play video: 'Doors open at Pickering’s first cannabis retailer' Doors open at Pickering’s first cannabis retailer
Doors open at Pickering’s first cannabis retailer – Jun 18, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Marijuana tagCannabis tagfraud charges tagCannTrust tagCannTrust Holdings Inc tagPeter Aceto tagOntario Securities Act tagunlicensed growing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers