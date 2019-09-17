Cannabis
September 17, 2019 3:48 pm
Updated: September 17, 2019 3:54 pm

CannTrust says Health Canada has suspended its licence

By Staff The Canadian Press

The root system from a cannabis cutting is photographed at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility in this file image.

THE CANADIAN PRESS
CannTrust Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it received a notice of licence suspension from Health Canada, which has been investigating the cannabis company for allegedly cultivating pot in unlicensed rooms.

The Vaughan, Ont.-based company says the notice it received from the regulator late this morning indicates that Health Canada has suspended its authority to produce cannabis, other than cultivating and harvesting, and to sell cannabis.

The federal regulator found problems at the company’s greenhouse in Pelham, Ont., earlier this year and later raised issues regarding a manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ont.

In August, the Ontario Cannabis Store pulled $2.9 million worth of CannTrust products from sale, saying that they did not conform with the terms of its master cannabis supply agreement.

Canntrust shares traded as high as $13.45 this past March, and hit $1.86 late Tuesday afternoon.

The company will be allowed to cultivate and harvest plants already growing, a release said.

In July, CannTrust announced that it had fired its CEO and asked the chairman to resign.

With files from Global News

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

