African Nova Scotian election candidate ‘will not stop’ after sign burned to ground

An African Nova Scotian candidate in the upcoming provincial election says she won’t be stopped after one of her election signs was burned to the ground.

In a Facebook post, Tamara Tynes Powell, Liberal candidate for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, said she was “so sad” to see one of her signs “vandalized and stepped on.”

“But hate can not stop hate,” her post continued. “Only love can stop hate. I love my community and I will not stop. I will be a part of the change and solution, not part of the problem.”

View image in full screen Tynes Powell is the first African Nova Scotian to run for MLA in Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River. Lenore Zann / Facebook

The damaged sign at the corner of Ford and Robie streets in Truro was initially found early Sunday morning by Lenore Zann, the Liberal MP for Cumberland-Colchester and the former NDP MLA for the electoral district.

Zann said in a Facebook post that she came across the “extremely upsetting sight” around 1:30 a.m.

“The large fence posts that were holding it up had been dragged out of the ground and the sign dragged about 5 feet where it had been CHOPPED UP and SET ON FIRE,” the post said. “We could still smell the smoke.”

She added that the nearby Progressive Conservative candidate’s sign was untouched.

“I’m totally dismayed and disappointed that ANYBODY would wilfully do something like this to ANYONE’s signs — of ANY PARTY — and in all my 12 years elected for office (four campaigns) having had signs stolen, and/or defaced by misogynistic slurs I have NEVER seen anything as truly HATEFUL as this,” the post said.

“What message is this supposed to send to the Black community and diverse young women who take the challenge to run for office???!!”

In a release, the Truro Police Service said it was investigating the damage done to Tynes Powell’s sign. “If anyone has any information that could lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible we would like to know,” it said.

Anyone with information can contact the police service or Crime Stoppers.

More to come.