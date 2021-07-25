Menu

Canada

Calgary police looking for missing woman not heard from in 2 weeks

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 5:38 pm
Shaylene Sanderson, 30, is missing, Calgary police said Sunday, July 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Shaylene Sanderson, 30, is missing, Calgary police said Sunday, July 25, 2021. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police need help to find a 30-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

Police said Sunday that Shaylene Sanderson was last heard from on July 12 after talking to her mom on the phone.

“Police and her family are concerned for her welfare,” officers said in a news release.

Read more: Police find missing Calgary mother last seen in Pineridge

Police said Sanderson is five feet eight inches tall with a slim build. She has short hair that is shaved on the sides and longer on the top and may be pink, blonde or her natural black. Officers said she has a mole on her upper lip and a feather tattoo on her “upper front torso.”

If you know where she is, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

