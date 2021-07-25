Calgary police looking for missing woman not heard from in 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police need help to find a 30-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

Police said Sunday that Shaylene Sanderson was last heard from on July 12 after talking to her mom on the phone.

“Police and her family are concerned for her welfare,” officers said in a news release.

Police said Sanderson is five feet eight inches tall with a slim build. She has short hair that is shaved on the sides and longer on the top and may be pink, blonde or her natural black. Officers said she has a mole on her upper lip and a feather tattoo on her “upper front torso.”

If you know where she is, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.