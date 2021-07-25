Monday is a new day for the Winnipeg Public Library

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve got some books on your wishlist, as of tomorrow you can head to your local library and pick them up while you browse the shelves.

Andrew McCulloch is the Acting Manager of Branch Services for the Public Library and he says, among other things, printing services will be operational tomorrow.

“We’ve got our in person browsing again. So people can come in, sort through our shelves, take a book, a CD or DVD. You can come up the reference desk or the circulation desk and ask us questions or say hello. You can come in and pick up your holds again and our computers are back up and running with slightly reduced numbers because of social distancing.”

McCulloch says in January 2021, the Library stopped enforcing fees for wear and tear and late fees because people weren’t allowed to come into the Library and that policy is now permanent.

While literacy play centres aren’t running just yet, he says they’re working on finding the best way to open up the library for in-store reading.