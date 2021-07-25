Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Monday is a new day for the Winnipeg Public Library

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 12:30 pm
Monday is a new day for the Winnipeg Public Library - image View image in full screen

If you’ve got some books on your wishlist, as of tomorrow you can head to your local library and pick them up while you browse the shelves.

Andrew McCulloch is the Acting Manager of Branch Services for the Public Library and he says, among other things, printing services will be operational tomorrow.

“We’ve got our in person browsing again. So people can come in, sort through our shelves, take a book, a CD or DVD. You can come up the reference desk or the circulation desk and ask us questions or say hello. You can come in and pick up your holds again and our computers are back up and running with slightly reduced numbers because of social distancing.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Movies, casinos, museums re-open under Manitoba plan — for fully vaccinated

McCulloch says in January 2021, the Library stopped enforcing fees for wear and tear and late fees because people weren’t allowed to come into the Library and that policy is now permanent.

Story continues below advertisement

While literacy play centres aren’t running just yet, he says they’re working on finding the best way to open up the library for in-store reading.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipeg tagReading tagBooks tagLibrary tagComputer tagOpening tagDVD tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers