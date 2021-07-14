Word on next phase of Manitoba’s COVID-19 reopening expected Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier and the province’s top doctor are expected to reveal details of the next phase of COVID-19 reopening Wednesday.

Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin have scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Under a reopening plan announced last month, health officials said they would look at gradually loosening restrictions if certain vaccination milestones are hit over the summer, provided daily case numbers and hospitalization rates have also fallen.

The first milestone — 70 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 and up having their first dose and 25 per cent having their second — was hit before the July 1 target, and the province loosened some restrictions late last month.

Since then the second milestone, 75 per cent of eligible Manitobans having their first dose and 50 per cent having their second, has also been hit ahead of the targeted August long weekend.

Last week Pallister said word on what a further loosening of restrictions will look like would come this week.

Current health orders ban most indoor social gatherings and require museums, theatres and casinos to remain closed.

Restaurants and bars are limited to 25 per cent capacity indoors and 50 per cent on patios. Hair salons, gyms and indoor sports have been allowed to resume operating, but with capacity restrictions. Hair and nail salons, as well as barber shops, are available by appointment only.

Outdoor gatherings on private property are capped at 10 people and groups in public areas are limited to 25.

The number of worshippers at faith services are also capped.

Under the province’s three-step reopening plan, officials have previously said openings would increase to 50 per cent capacity, and gathering sizes limits would be again increased if the second milestone was hit by the August long weekend.

In the final round of reopening the province will open businesses, services and facilities fully, with some restrictions if 80 per cent of the eligible population has received one shot and 75 per cent has received two shots by Labour Day, officials have said.

At last word Tuesday, 76.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 57.8 per cent have received two doses, according to a provincial website tracking vaccinations.

Manitoba reported 25 new cases and one death linked to the virus Tuesday. It was the province’s lowest reported daily COVID-19 case count since September.

–With files from The Canadian Press

