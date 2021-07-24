Magrath town celebration sees huge turnout after a year away

Send this page to someone via email

The town of Magrath was alive on Saturday as people took to the streets to celebrate Magrath Days.

The annual town celebration was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. So this year, people had a lot of catching up to do.

“We’re from Magrath, we love Magrath, we love the community, and we love the events,” said resident Harold Murray.

The day kicked off with a parade. Kids lined the streets, eagerly waiting for candy from one of the many floats to be thrown their way.

After the parade, people could take part in one of the many family-friendly events. There was a Spikeball tournament, lawnmower race, mechanical bull riding, or simply grabbing a snack from one of the food trucks set up outside the Ice Arena.

Brooklyn Lamb was one of the vendors. She started her cookie company, Hey Dough Cookie Co., during the pandemic.

“It’s the first event that I’ve done,” she said. “I thought Magrath days would be the perfect place to start and it’s been great. Small towns are so fun and it’s been great to feel a little more normal again.”

It was a feeling that was echoed by others taking part in the festivities.

“It feels really good,” said Murray. “Families can come together for reunions and just all be together again.”

“Good to see people, reconnect again,” said attendee Jim Olsen. “It’s been a long time. And it’s good to see people’s faces!”