Canada
July 27, 2019 7:01 pm

Southern Alberta town of Magrath draws large crowd for annual parade

By Videographer  Global News

Crowds of children gathering candy at the Magrath Days parade.

Chris Chacon/Global News
The small southern Alberta town of Magrath was jam packed with people from all over the region Saturday, who showed up for a special celebration.

“We came here for the parade and we love all the candy… They have so much stuff going on for children of all ages,” said Brittany Howell, who was attending the parade with her daughter.

Magrath Days is an event that draws in massive crowds for several events over the course of the weekend.

While there were plenty of entertaining options — from bouncy castles, to live music and much more — the main attraction is the parade, that features various local businesses and organizations that handout loads of candies for the hundreds of children in attendance.

