Southern Alberta town of Magrath draws large crowd for annual parade

The small southern Alberta town of Magrath was jam packed with people from all over the region Saturday, who showed up for a special celebration.

READ MORE: A look at the local Calgary and Alberta artists playing at the 2019 Calgary Folk Fest

“We came here for the parade and we love all the candy… They have so much stuff going on for children of all ages,” said Brittany Howell, who was attending the parade with her daughter.

Magrath Days is an event that draws in massive crowds for several events over the course of the weekend.

READ MORE: Summer festivals and events for Edmontonians to experience in 2019

While there were plenty of entertaining options — from bouncy castles, to live music and much more — the main attraction is the parade, that features various local businesses and organizations that handout loads of candies for the hundreds of children in attendance.