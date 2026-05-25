Debt-saddled power utility: New Brunswick to create consumer advocate for energy

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The New Brunswick government says it will create a consumer advocate role to represent residents and small businesses at its energy regulator.

It’s one of 50 recommendations from an independent review mandated by the Liberal government regarding its debt-saddled Crown corporation NB Power.

2:24 Government-ordered review of NB Power shows many worried about high costs

The review by three experts says a consumer advocate is needed to make sure ratepayers are better represented when the Energy and Utilities Board sets electricity prices.

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Premier Susan Holt is announcing her government’s response to the review in Fredericton.

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Her government has also agreed with a recommendation to discuss with other Maritime provinces the possibility of a joint energy operator.

The Liberals say none of the recommendations was rejected but some need further review such as the call to restructure NB Power as a public-private corporation.