Kingston asks residents for input in 2022 budget survey

As the city of Kingston begins the development of its 2022 city budget, Kingstonians are being encouraged to participate in a survey to help shape funding decisions for the upcoming year.

“This is their tax dollars that we’re spending, and so it’s important that we’re spending it on the right things,” says the city’s chief financial officer and treasurer, Desiree Kennedy.

Kingston’s Financial Services team took to Springer Market Square on Saturday, looking for feedback and input from residents on the upcoming 2022 city budget.

“We really need to hear from people in terms of what their thoughts are so, at the end of the day, we’re spending on things that are important to people,” says Kennedy.

So far, she says many Kingstonians are hoping the city will spend on affordable housing, keeping taxes low, road maintenance and pandemic recovery for small businesses.

“We will be pulling all of that information together and we’ll be doing a report to council in September that will summarize all of the feedback and the information,” Kennedy says.

The survey data will also be given to respective departments to help inform their budget development.

Last year’s engagement survey saw just under 400 Kingstonians share their opinions with the city. The Financial Services team is hoping to get over the 500 survey mark this year.

“If you don’t voice your opinion, [politicians] never hear it,” says Kingstonian Warren Thwing. “Whether they take it or not, that’s a different story. If they don’t, every four years we can throw ya out.”

Janet Town has been working for almost 50 years and says it’s really important to let local government know what’s not working and why low-income people are struggling.

“We have a voice. If we don’t tell you what we need, what’s not working, what is working, how can you do the best for us? And if you’re not doing the best for us, why should we vote for you?” Town says.

The Financial team will be back at Springer Market Square on August 5 to answer questions and gather suggestions, or they have an online survey available virtually.