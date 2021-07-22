Kingston’s Third Crossing bridge now 60% complete, on track for 2022 opening

Send this page to someone via email

Work on Kingston’s informally-named Third Crossing bridge has now passed the halfway point, which means the $180 million project is on track to open to the public at the end of 2022.

“Of the 95 total concrete girders, we now have over 75 of those installed,” said Mark Van Buren, Kingston’s deputy commissioner of major projects.

Buren explained that crews are currently placing rebar and pouring concrete that will become the base of the bridge deck along which residents will walk, drive and cycle.

“At this point in time, we’re scheduled for that to finish off in the spring of next year. Then we get into the next phase of operations: they’re going to be waterproofing for a portion of the deck, followed by the final surface paving,” said Buren.

Despite the soaring price of construction materials, Buren says that the project remains on budget, and construction work for access to the bridge at the east end of the city is now well underway.

“Which includes the reconfiguration and the upgrades to the intersection at Gore Road and Highway 15,” added Buren.

Kingston’s city council committed to naming the bridge in a way that reflects and celebrates the stories and contributions of Indigenous communities in the region, and a recent update says following public input, a shortlist of potential names will surface late summer or early fall.

