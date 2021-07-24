Hunt for aggressive coyotes underway after 2nd Stanley Park attack this week

Send this page to someone via email

Coyotes attacked a second person in as many days in Stanley Park on Thursday, as officials continue to grapple with a rise in aggressive incidents involving the animals.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said the latest incident involved a man being bitten on the leg near the Stanley Park Pitch and Putt on the evening of July 22.

Read more: Coyote bites another Stanley Park jogger a week after 4 of the animals put down

The Vancouver Park Board has closed all trails between the aquarium and Brockton Oval.

There have been more than 30 attacks or aggressive incidents in the park since December, including one where a coyote bit a toddler and another that left a woman with a detached hamstring and nerve damage.

All trails between the Aquarium and Brockton Oval in #StanleyPark are closed after a man was attacked by a coyote last night, July 22. @_BCCOS is working to locate the coyote involved and Park Rangers are patrolling to prevent individuals from entering the area. — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) July 24, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Conservation officers had already been deployed to the park after coyotes attacked a jogger on Wednesday evening.

“Conservation officers are continuing to patrol the area and are attempting to locate and destroy the coyote(s) involved in these attacks,” the service said Friday.

“The COS is focusing trapping efforts to specific areas to minimize the chances of catching a non-target coyote. Any coyotes captured that do not match the profile of the offending animal will be released.”

Read more: Four coyotes euthanized after toddler attacked in Stanley Park

Officers killed four coyotes the week prior, following the attack on the toddler.

The Conservation Officer Service said it is working with the city, biologists and local organizations on a long-term strategy to deal with the aggressive coyote problem.

1:46 Conservation officers euthanize four Stanley Park coyotes, looking for more Conservation officers euthanize four Stanley Park coyotes, looking for more – Jul 15, 2021

Officials have blamed the spike in aggressive encounters on people feeding coyotes, who they say have lost their fear of humans.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees a coyote is advised to try and scare it away by shouting and waving their arms or throwing rocks or dirt at them.

Feeding wildlife, including coyotes, is illegal.