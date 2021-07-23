Emergency crews rescue person from crane in Winnipeg’s Exchange District

Send this page to someone via email

Police and firefighters were called in to rescue a person who climbed a construction crane set up in the Exchange District Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called around 6:20 p.m. after the person was seen nearly 35 meters from the ground on the crane near Waterfront Drive and James Avenue, the city said in a release Friday.

The city says firefighters and police were raised up in an aerial ladder bucket to establish communication with the person while members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s technical rescue task force climbed the crane with specialized rope and rescue equipment.

The person was eventually lowered safely to the ground around 7:45 p.m. after firefighters were able to secure them with a harness and ropes.

The city hasn’t said what led to the person climbing the crane.

Once safely on the ground the person was taken to hospital in unstable condition but was later upgraded to stable.