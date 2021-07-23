Is this your ride? Vancouver police bust nets $45K in stolen bikes

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are looking to reunite multiple bicycles with their owners after busting an alleged fencing operation and seizing property worth an estimated $45,000.

Officers seized the bikes last week after a stolen property investigation revealed they were being trafficked out of a self-storage facility on the city’s east side, according to police.

Officers executed multiple search warrants last Wednesday, turning up 27 bikes, including high-end road bikes, e-bikes and mountain bikes, according to police.

Investigators said some of the bikes had already been reported stolen, and have been returned to their owners.

However, police still don’t know whom a number of the bikes belong to.

“Even without a serial number, VPD staff can often track down rightful owners by using unique descriptors and features on a bike, so we encourage anyone who has not yet reported their stolen bike to file a police report,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

Police say the incident is a good reminder to always use a high-quality bike lock, to record your bike’s serial number, and to register it with Project529.

No one has been charged in the bust, but police said they could be recommended to prosecutors at the conclusion of the investigation.