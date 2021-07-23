Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Is this your ride? Vancouver police bust nets $45K in stolen bikes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 3:48 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD raid stolen bike operation in East Vancouver following multi-month investigation' VPD raid stolen bike operation in East Vancouver following multi-month investigation
Following a multi-month investigation , Vancouver police raided a stolen bike fencing operation being run out of a self-storage facility on the city's east side. As Andrea Macpherson reports, police recovered more than two dozen bikes worth nearly $50-thousand dollars.

Vancouver police are looking to reunite multiple bicycles with their owners after busting an alleged fencing operation and seizing property worth an estimated $45,000.

Officers seized the bikes last week after a stolen property investigation revealed they were being trafficked out of a self-storage facility on the city’s east side, according to police.

Read more: Project 529 helps return almost one stolen bike a day in Vancouver

Officers executed multiple search warrants last Wednesday, turning up 27 bikes, including high-end road bikes, e-bikes and mountain bikes, according to police.

Investigators said some of the bikes had already been reported stolen, and have been returned to their owners.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver girl is paying it forward after stolen bike recovered' Vancouver girl is paying it forward after stolen bike recovered
Vancouver girl is paying it forward after stolen bike recovered – Mar 26, 2021

However, police still don’t know whom a number of the bikes belong to.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Even without a serial number, VPD staff can often track down rightful owners by using unique descriptors and features on a bike, so we encourage anyone who has not yet reported their stolen bike to file a police report,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

Read more: ‘I knew right away that that was the bike’: B.C. man helps track down stolen ride on transit bus

Police say the incident is a good reminder to always use a high-quality bike lock, to record your bike’s serial number, and to register it with Project529.

No one has been charged in the bust, but police said they could be recommended to prosecutors at the conclusion of the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVPD tagStolen tagBike Theft tagStolen Bike tagStolen bikes tagProject 529 tag$45k bikes tagstolen bikes recoverd tagvacnouver stolen bike tagvpd stolen bike tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers