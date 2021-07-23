Body of man who did not resurface on July 1 at Lake Diefenbaker found: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Searchers say they have recovered the body of a man who disappeared after jumping into the water to help his children in distress on July 1 at Lake Diefenbaker.

The incident happened near the Palliser Regional Park shoreline at about 11 a.m. on Canada Day.

According to a statement from the Saskatchewan RCMP on Friday, the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team found the individual in Lake Diefenbaker during a search.

Police and conservation officers recovered the body and confirmed it was the 36-year-old man from Central Butte who did not resurface after helping his children out of the water and into a boat, before disappearing.

RCMP say the family has been notified and his name will not be released.

– with files from Jonathan Guignard